Featuring the smash hits as well as the new material, Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook is the quintessential show for any fan of Adele, Katie promises. Hand-picked by Adele herself on Graham Norton’s BBC Adele Special, Katie says of her Adele career: “I fell into it by accident really. I have always been a massive fan of Adele from her first album and from there I did a couple of showcases and ended up performing as her as well.” Katie also did X-Factor in 2013 and was proud to be in the last seven. As for the Graham Norton Adele Special, the point was that none of the wannabee Adeles knew what was really going on: “We were just invited to perform at a pilot show with the possibility of an on-going show and that something might come out of it. They said could we send in a video and a bit about us and how much we liked Adele and what we think of Adele and a funny story as well, and we were then invited to London to audition. I think there were about ten of us, and they were getting us to do different interviews and walk-ins, and they had us doing all sorts of different things. They filmed me going into the theatre. I didn’t actually see Graham Norton apart from when he walked onto the stage. We didn’t know he was there. We just knew that we were going to go on to perform as Adele. We had microphones on and we were in two groups in the changing rooms, and I was a little bit wary. I didn’t know why we were there. They put me on first; in hindsight it was because they knew I was a little bit suspicious.