Disability charity will sell vulnerable adults' Shoreham home - leaving residents' 'future security and happiness hanging in the balance'

A home for vulnerable adults in Shoreham is set to be sold, leaving residents and their families heartbroken.

Four vulnerable adults are set to lose the home – at 27 Beach Green – that two have shared for more than 20 years.

This newspaper was told that the Leonard Cheshire Disability charity’s sale of its property will mean the adults are likely to be split up and ‘face being displaced’ to other towns in West Sussex, moved away from their families and long-established community support.

The current residents, Richard, Ann, Andrew and James – who are in their 50s and early 60s – ‘live happily together, like a family’.

Richard and Ann have lived at the 'Shoreham property since it first opened in 2002.

Richard’s sister, Julia Coe, said: “They love their home and are often seen walking into town where they have lunch at one of the cafés.

“On special occasions they have a meal out at the local pub and are all regular members of the local church where they are held dearly in the hearts of the congregation. We are still hoping that we can find a buyer, who will allow them to stay, but time is running out."

James' mother, Sue Gibson, added: “The location of their home is central to their lives. Andrew and James volunteer at the Guild Care charity shop, Ann enjoys meeting friends at a local Age Concern club and Richard helps out with the animals at Ferring Country Centre.

“They are popular members of the local community where neighbours also help out with gardening and giving them lifts.”

For over many years, Richard, James, Ann and Andrew's families have been confident in the knowledge that their loved ones are living in a community which welcomes them and helps them live as independently as possible.

Now this happy family has their ‘future security and happiness hanging in the balance’.

In January 2023, Leonard Cheshire Disability informed affected families that the house was to be sold.

A campaign to keep the house was subsequently launched.

The local community responded by sending emails to Leonard Cheshire pleading with them to change their minds. They joined the families at fundraising events and garden parties.

Julia added: “Directors from Leonard Cheshire were invited to visit the house because nobody had ever visited. They did come and commented positively, saying, “We will try to do our best for them.”

“The campaign has had support from our former local MP, Tim Loughton, current MP Tom Rutland and local councillors, Joss Loader and Kevin Boram. A letter was written to King Charles who is the new Patron of Leonard Cheshire.

"The families found two potential buyers, but no deal was agreed.

“Despite a campaign that has now lasted for two and a half years, Leonard Cheshire has now told the families that they will be serving notice on Richard, Ann, Andrew and James.

“It appears that no amount of public pressure will change their minds. Despite claiming to be a charity that supports disabled people to ‘live, learn and work as independently as they choose’, it would now appear that these four happy and popular friends do not deserve to have that choice. It’s heartbreaking.”

The property’s owners Leonard Cheshire told Sussex World it has worked to find a solution that ‘would be satisfactory for everyone’, for around three years, ‘and in line with the wishes of families’.

A spokesperson added: “In that time there have been extensive, detailed discussions with the local MP, housing associations, West Sussex County and Adur and Worthing Councils, as well as other charities about a potential sale with tenants, to maintain consistency for them.

"Sadly, no formal offer has to date been made. We also offered placements to Beach Green residents at a new, purpose built, supported living service in nearby Worthing.

“We do not provide any care and support service to Beach Green residents and we previously leased the property to a housing association at no cost to them, which became unjustifiable. All social care providers face rising costs and funding challenges, with services that require investment.

"We have consistently said to families that the current arrangements at Beach Green were temporary and would not be extended beyond this financial year.”

When Frank Hill, a local Shoreham businessman died in 1987, he bequeathed his house to Leonard Cheshire Disability.

His wife lived there until her death in 1998.

A spokesperson for the residents said: “Frank’s wishes were that their home would provide a safe home for adults with learning disabilities to enable them to live in a caring, supportive home environment.

“His wishes were realised when the house was converted into four small flats and the first residents moved in.

“With support from carers provided by Leonard Cheshire and more recently Grace Eyre the house has been a shining example of the way in which adults with learning disabilities can live fulfilled and enriched lives - successfully integrated into the local community.”

Tom Rutland, Labour MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, told ITV that he was helping to ‘find the best possible solution for the residents’, which ‘could include staying here, subject to potentially finding a buyer for the property’.