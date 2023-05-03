Edit Account-Sign Out
Dismay over destruction of coronation decoration in South Downs village

Dismay is being expressed following the destruction of a coronation-themed postbox topper in a South Downs village.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:37 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 09:38 BST

The carefully-crafted topper featured a bejewelled gold and purple crown with an orb and sceptre on a red, white and blue base with a label depicting: ‘King Charles 111 . Coronation . 6th May 2023’

It was widely admired when put on display on a postbox in the centre of Storrington last week but it has now disappeared after being severed from its knitted base.

Many people have taken to social media to express their sorrow and hopes that it would be returned and said how it had brought a smile to their face when they had seen it.

The coronation-themed postbox topper in Storrington which has now been cut from its base and removedThe coronation-themed postbox topper in Storrington which has now been cut from its base and removed
One person branded whoever took it as ‘spiteful morons’ and another described its destruction as ‘hateful and unnecessary.’

One woman told of her shock: “I can't believe it. When I saw this last week, I actually just stopped and stared and studied it because it was beautiful.”

