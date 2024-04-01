Dispersal order issued in Barnham after members of the public, security staff and police assaulted at railway station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The dispersal order, which gives police officers the power to disperse any groups gathering in the area and order them not to return, was introduced at 2pm yesterday, and will remain effective until 2pm tomorrow (April 2).

Members of the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area during this time, a police spokesperson said. The order comes after an incident of disorder at Barnham Railway Station itself on Saturday evening, during which time members of the public, security staff and police officers were all assaulted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Afterwards, four girls, aged 13, 14, 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of offences, including assaulting an emergency worker and possession of cannabis. Some of them remain in prison, and others have been bailed on the condition that they stay well away from the railway station.

Sussex Police news.

Inspector Ross Wickings of the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We have done a lot of work with the community and partners in Barnham to tackle recent anti-social behaviour, and have been targeting our resources in areas we know have been impacted.

“Unfortunately, over the Easter weekend, we have seen groups of people travel into the village from elsewhere in Sussex and this has resulted in an unacceptable incident of disorder at the railway station on Saturday evening. We have worked with our colleagues in the British Transport Police to respond to and investigate these incidents.

“We have put a dispersal order in place to allow our officers to direct people to leave the area if we believe they are likely to commit or become involved in anti-social behaviour, crime or disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is just one of the steps being taken to ensure the people in Barnham are safe and can feel safe. We will also have officers carrying out dedicated patrols and ensuring there is a high-visibility police presence in the village.

“We encourage people to speak to police if they have any concerns and to always report incidents to us, either online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”