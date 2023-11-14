BREAKING

Disruption at Gatwick Airport Railway station resolved

Disruption at Gatwick Airport Railway Station was resolved this morning (November 14) and services are now running as normal.
By Connor Gormley
Published 14th Nov 2023, 08:37 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 08:38 GMT
Some lines through the station were closed early this morning due to a number of issues, which led to delays of up to ten minutes on some journeys.

Platform 5 in particular was affected by a circuit track failure, which meant the signalling system was unable to identify if parts of the track were clear, making it dangerous to operate services.

Platform 7, meanwhile, was closed for safety reasons, but both incidents have now been resolved, and customers are free to travel again. Customers who were delayed by 15 minutes or more are invited to visit the Southern Rail website for repay compensation.

