Disruption at Gatwick Airport Railway Station was resolved this morning (November 14) and services are now running as normal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some lines through the station were closed early this morning due to a number of issues, which led to delays of up to ten minutes on some journeys.

Platform 5 in particular was affected by a circuit track failure, which meant the signalling system was unable to identify if parts of the track were clear, making it dangerous to operate services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad