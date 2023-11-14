Disruption at Gatwick Airport Railway station resolved
Disruption at Gatwick Airport Railway Station was resolved this morning (November 14) and services are now running as normal.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Some lines through the station were closed early this morning due to a number of issues, which led to delays of up to ten minutes on some journeys.
Platform 5 in particular was affected by a circuit track failure, which meant the signalling system was unable to identify if parts of the track were clear, making it dangerous to operate services.
Platform 7, meanwhile, was closed for safety reasons, but both incidents have now been resolved, and customers are free to travel again. Customers who were delayed by 15 minutes or more are invited to visit the Southern Rail website for repay compensation.