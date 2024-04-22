Disruption between Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges railway stations resolved, Southern Railway says

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As of 4.29am, Nertwork Rail staff were busy fixing the track, meaning the power had to be switched off, affecting several early morning services.

These included delays on the following Thameslink services:

0336 London Bridge to Three Bridges

Sussex railway and travel news.

0341 Three Bridges to London St Pancras and Bedford

0415 Three Bridges to London St Pancras and Bedford.