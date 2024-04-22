Disruption between Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges railway stations resolved, Southern Railway says
Disruption caused by ‘urgent repairs’ to parts of the track between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport has bow been resolved, Southern Railway has said.
As of 4.29am, Nertwork Rail staff were busy fixing the track, meaning the power had to be switched off, affecting several early morning services.
These included delays on the following Thameslink services:
0336 London Bridge to Three Bridges
0341 Three Bridges to London St Pancras and Bedford
0415 Three Bridges to London St Pancras and Bedford.
Fortunately, the repairs didn’t take long and, as of 5.50am, the track has been repaired and the disruption has ended, with no implications for services throughout the day.
