Disruption expected on Brighton railway services as Pride gets underway

Customers are advised that it might take longer to reach specific destinations and trains to and from Brighton in particular could be delayed, cancelled or oversubscribed.

A spokesperson said: “We're doing everything we can to keep people moving, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely. Thank you for your patience.”

In order to minimise delays and maintain as effeicient a service as possible, first class tickets have been declassified on all Southern Thameslink and Gatwick Express services between London and the south coast.

All three service providers have mutual ticket acceptance in place, so customers can use the first available train to reach their destination.

As part of the preparations for Pride, Preston Park and London Road stations in Brighton are not being serviced.

A spokesperson has also suggested using Hove as an alternative station for trips to and from Brighton, saying: “This will still be very busy, but may be more comfortable for you.”

In order to get passengers home safely, a queue system is in place at Brighton station as of today (Saturday, August 06). Purple queues represent West Coastway services towards Worthing, green queues represent East Coastway services to Lewes and Eastbourne, and blue queues represent stations towards Gatwick and London.

For live service updates and even more advice, visit southernrailway.com