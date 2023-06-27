Crews from Shoreham Coastguard were called to deal with reports that a woman was struggling in the water east of Worthing pier around lunchtime.

A spokesperson confirmed the rescue was a success and said the woman was handed over to medics.

In a statement on social media, Shoreham Coastguard said: “Our all weather lifeboat was launched to a report of a distressed woman in the water east of Worthing Pier on Monday lunchtime. The @ShorehamCG rescued the casualty from the water while the lifeboat crew stood by & she was taken into the care of medics.”