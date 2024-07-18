District Council looking for resident's views on what makes areas of Bognor Regis special

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents have been given a chance to tell district councillors what makes two particular areas of Bognor Regis so special – and what could be done to improve them.

The areas in question are the Bognor Regis Station Square Conservation Area, and the the Upper Bognor Road and Mead Lane (Hotham Park) Conservation Area, both of which are the subject of two separate draft character appraisals.

Conservation area character appraisals are designed to identify what makes an area special, and worthy of protection, but also what could be done to enhance them.

The information contained in the appraisals can help advise householders, property owners and developers when considering proposals within these property areas by outlining particular characteristics which need to be emphasises, preserved or enhanced. They will also help district councillors determine planning applications, advertisement and listed building consent, as well as its pre-application service.

Hotham Park, which retained its Green Flag award earlier this year, was one of the two conservation areas listed.

Councillor Gill Yeates, Chair of the Planning Policy Committee at Arun District Council, said:“This is an important piece of work that will highlight the value of the two conservation areas – why they are special and what more could be done to enhance them. So, we would encourage anyone with an interest in these areas to take part in the consultation as your views will help to shape their future.”

The consultation is taking place on the Arun District Council website, from July 18 to August 15. Once the consultation period has finished, all comments received will be reviewed and the appraisals amended where needed, at which point they will be adopted for use by the council’s planning department.