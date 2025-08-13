District council's 'urgent plea' after defibrillator taken from town hall in Bognor Regis
“This is vital, life-saving equipment and so we urge whoever has it, to please bring it back,” an Arun District Council spokesperson has said.
“Just to clarify - we are not suggesting there is anything criminal or out of order at play, It could be as simple as somebody using it during an incident and not replacing it in the kerfuffle.”
"For information - we think it may have been taken for a recent road traffic accident. which is currently being followed up. A temporary one is being loaned out by Tangmere Ambulance station (thank you) and will be in place later today, once fully charged up. The one they brought over this morning was too small and therefore not the missing one.”