District in East Sussex is one of the top ten best places for over-50s, while West Sussex town is one of the least happy

Wealden in East Sussex has been ranked as the ninth best place for over-50s, according to a new happiness index.

Equity release specialists Bower Home Finance carried out the research. Visit bowerhomefinance.co.uk.

The company analysed 25 different factors affecting quality of life, which included the number of medical centres, the number of community centres, and the availability of public gardens.

Each area was then scored out of 100 with Wealden getting 59.38.

The Heathfield Show is one of Wealden's biggest events. Photo from 2022 by Justin Lycett

Geoff Charles, CEO of Bower Home Finance, said: “This research challenges the assumption that city living with endless amenities automatically creates happier communities for over-50s. What we're seeing instead is that moderate-sized communities with good healthcare access and social spaces often provide the best quality of life.”

Eden in Cumbria took first place with a total satisfaction score of 66.24 out of 100. Bower Home Finance said the area offers 25.48 public gardens per 100,000 population, as well as 18.20 parks and 1.82 botanical gardens per 100,000.

Geoff Charles said: “Eden’s position suggests that community connection and a balanced lifestyle matter more than having countless restaurants or theatres on your doorstep. Areas like South Lakeland and Wealden demonstrate that you don't need to choose between access to services and quality of life – many mid-sized communities offer both.”

The research showed that Portsmouth is the least happy location for over-50s, scoring 19.09 out of 100. The company added that other areas with lower satisfaction scores include: Nuneaton and Bedworth (26.12), Worthing (26.50), Hyndburn (28.64), and Conwy (29.79).

The ten best places for over-50s, based on life satisfaction, according to Bower Home Finance, are:

1. Eden, 66.24

2. Carlisle, 63.75

3. South Lakeland, 63.51

4. Westminster, 62.34

5. Oxford, 61.43

6. Highland, 60.99

7. Mole Valley, 60.23

8. Camden, 59.67

9. Wealden, 59.38

10. Shropshire, 59.27