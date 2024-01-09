Districts in Sussex and Surrey among the most anxious in the UK, according to new study
The analysis, by online vape retailer Go Smoke Free, looked at ONS personal well-being estimates from April 2022 to March 2023, to find the most anxious areas of the UK.
In first place is Spelthorne, in Surrey, where the average anxiety score was a staggering 5.16 out of 10. This means that Spelthorne residents reported being 60.41% more anxious than the national average of 3.21 out of 10. SpelthornE also had a life satisfaction score of 7.2 out of 10, coming in 3.8% below the national average of 7.48.
Adur, in West Sussex, comes in at second place, where the average anxiety score is 4.84 out of 10 – 50.46% higher than the national average. Adur was found to have a slightly higher life satisfaction score than Spelthorne, at 7.57 out of 10, but still 1.12% below the national average.
Worthing, in West Sussex, ranks in at seventh place, scoring 4.3 out of 10.
Eighth place goes to Hastings, in East Sussex, seeing an average anxiety score of 4.3 out of 10.
Southern areas account for seven of the ten most anxious areas in the UK, with only Norwich, Northwest Leicestershire, and Rossendale, in Lancashire, not falling into this southern bracket.
Rushmoor, in Hampshire, Broxbourne, in Hertfordshire, and the Forest Dean round out the top ten.
Dumfries and Galloway was found to be Scotland’s most anxious area with a score of 3.68 – ranking 29th nationally – while Blaenau Gwent was Wales’ most anxious spot, scoring 3.61 and ranking 39th nationally.
Northern Ireland’s most anxious area was Antrim and Newtownabbey, scoring 3.45 and placing 86th overall.
Nationally, the average anxiety score was found to be 3.21 out of 10, whilst the average life satisfaction score was 7.48 out of 10.