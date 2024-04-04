Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An application, submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council, outlines plans to convert the building in Wish Road to flats for occupancy by RAF veterans and their spouses.

According to the plans, four homes will be provided at ground level – which will be accessible to people with limited mobility – while a further six will be situated on the first floor.

The building’s existing parking area will be retained, with five vehicle spaces, if the plans are approved.

A disused Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) building could become flats for veterans under new proposals. Photo: Jon Rigby

External alterations have also been outlined in the proposals, including provision of cladding, changes to doors, and provision of cycle and refuse storage.

Eastbourne’s RAFA branch was opened in 1955 by the late Prince Philip, and was later visited by the Duchess of Kent.

Unfortunately, the branch closed permanently in 2023 after years of attempts to remain open, following an increase in rent and utility bills going ‘through the roof’.

The application document states: "[The branch] has struggled to remain viable, with popularity having significantly declined over the last 10-year period.

“The Covid-19 pandemic, cost-of-living crisis coupled with the ageing membership have significantly impacted the Eastbourne branch.

"One of the key objectives of the Royal Air Force Association is to provide suitable accommodation in the form of sheltered housing for RAF veterans and their spouses.

“The proposed conversion will meet this key objective and provide a significant benefit to existing RAF veterans who are struggling to acquire a permanent residence within Eastbourne.”