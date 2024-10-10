St Leonard’s Parish Church, in Marina, is available on the market by Dyer & Hobbis commercial property agents for offers in the region of £500,000.

In its brochure outlining the building, Dyer & Hobbis said: “The property comprises a substantial church building constructed c1960 with chancel and sanctuary which form the main space, large entrance vestibule with kitchen, servery and other small rooms off, WCs and Mezzanine Gallery. To the side of the building is a vestry and number of associated rooms. The bell tower with cruciform window is notable. Also included is land between Undercliff and West Hill Road as well as area occupied by the Burton family tomb.

“The property is Grade II* Listed and has a current consent for F1 use.”

The inside of the church covers more than 10,000 sq ft.

F1 use in planning means a building has planning consent to be used as a school, museum, library, hall, place of worship, church hall, law court, or non-residential education and training centre.

The original St Leonard’s Parish Church was destroyed by a V1 flying bomb in 1944. The main part of the present building was opened in 1955 but the tower was a later addition.

The rebuilt church was designed by the famous architect Adrian Gilbert Scott and the stained glass windows were the work of Patrick Reyntiens.

The unique features were inspired by Canon Cuthbert Griffiths, rector from 1929 to 1961.

Following a dream, he went to Israel and had the prow of a Galilean fishing boat constructed to form the pulpit.

The ship which brought it here was on its last voyage and the company donated the ship’s binnacle to become the lectern.

In 1987 a serious landslip occurred to the west of the church. A severe mudslide on the west side in 1994 reached as high as the vestry windows.

Serious problems were also developing inside the building and the stonework was crumbling because of its very close proximity to the sea.

The first threat of closure came in 1994 and proceedings were started to share the Methodist church in Norman Road, which has since been turned into flats.

Funds were raised and grants obtained to carry out urgent repair work.

The church has been closed for worship since 2018.

1 . St Leonards' Parish Church site. St Leonards' Parish Church site. Photo: staff

2 . St Leonards' Parish Church site. St Leonards' Parish Church site. Photo: staff

3 . St Leonards' Parish Church site. St Leonards' Parish Church site. Photo: staff

4 . St Leonards' Parish Church site. St Leonards' Parish Church site. Photo: staff