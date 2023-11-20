Diwali at Balcombe care home: town mayor and MasterChef finalist join celebrations
The special event took place on Thursday, November 16, at the care home in Mill Lane.
Mayor Stephanie Inglesfield said: "Daksha did a cooking demonstration, taking the time to go around each table so everyone got a special Diwali sweet cooking demonstration. This was followed by a delicious Indian meal that was a feast for the senses. I was treated to the Butternut Squash with aromatic coconut sauce, which was delicious and succulent, the squash melting in the mouth like butter. It was truly lovely to share this celebration and meal with all the staff, residents and their families.”
She thanked Daksha, Paul Robottom and Signature Dining, as well as Russettings staff and residents.
Mrs Inglesfield added: “The team at Russettings create a peaceful and joyful home for their residents and the level of care for their residents is evident in everything they do.”