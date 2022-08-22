DJ Jack 'The Lad' tells St Leonards pupils: " I was bullied – we had no money; my clothes didn’t fit, and my mum couldn’t change it"

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack ‘The Lad’ Hayes, Neighbourhood Youth Officer PC Charlotte Williams, Reboot Co-ordinator Ben West, Neighbourhood Youth Officer PC Vicki Renel and Sgt. Scott Gosling

The ‘Dare to Dream’ programme was created by the Love Local Jobs Foundation Community Interest Company and is led by local radio DJ Jack ‘The Lad’ Hayes, who co-presents the breakfast show on More FM.

Several Sussex Police officers joined the programme to deliver talks to Year Nine pupils at St Leonards Academy .

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Scott Gosling said: “My colleagues and I are really pleased that we were able to support the Dare to Dream programme and engage with young people from our local communities.

PC Jordan Smith from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) talks to the students.

“The talks Jack provided were informative and relevant, and it was clear the students were completely engaged with what he was saying.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for us to be able to provide mentoring to some of the students and provide advice from experiences we’ve had in work and from growing up.”

The talks were designed to improve self-confidence and resilience, with modules including The Journey, The Skills and The Ultimate Goal. The programme culminated with a tour around Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes.

Sussex Police said it has a long-standing relationship with the Love Local Jobs Foundation.

Mr Hayes, who became involved after leaving Heart Radio in 2019, said: “I grew up in South London. I was a proper council house boy – I’d been in four homes by the time I was 10 years old. I was bullied in secondary school – we had no money; my clothes didn’t fit, and my mum couldn’t change it.

"My early life wasn’t pointing me towards the success I’ve since enjoyed both personally and professionally. It’s really important to me that the young people we support via Dare to Dream understand that where they are now doesn’t have to determine where they end up.

“I really enjoyed going into school and engaging with the students – especially the ones that need to change their perspective. As a result of the programme, I’ve seen both their confidence and belief grow.”