Staff at RSPCA Brighton said they were ‘unsure’ if spanish rescue dog Elsie would recover after being found ‘very anaemic and weak’ and with a deep laceration on her paw.

After several vet visits and numerous tests, it was discovered she had Leishmaniasis, a lifelong condition caused by a parasite.

However, staff said Elsie is a ‘fighter’ and ‘has amazed us all’ after pulling through and transforming into a ‘cheeky, bouncy, happy girl’, despite such a tough start to her life.

The three-year-old is now looking for a loving home where she can live a ‘long and happy life’.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “She loves to play with other dogs, although she can be quite full on! She enjoys playing with her toys and chasing a ball, but her favourite thing in the world is food.

"She can still be shy and wary of strangers but it doesn’t take long to win her over.

"Elsie was originally a rescue from Spain and as we have no previous history we are looking for an adult only home.”

While Elsie has ‘recovered remarkably well’, she will likely experience flare ups throughout her life which will affect her skin and energy levels, according to the charity.

The RSPCA spokesperson added: “With her treatment plan this is all very manageable and she can live a long and happy life.”

For more information about Elsie, or to find out about other animals at the RSPCA Brighton, visit: https://rspca-brighton.org.uk/animals.

