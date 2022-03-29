Dog friendly coffee shop in Crawley provides speciality coffee to the town’s coffee enthusiasts

David Taylor and Greg Lazarev, owners of Crow Coffee, have reinvented the coffee shop in Crawley and offers an independent establishment that provides unique speciality coffee, which people travel from outside the town to try.

Despite the rise in the cost of supplies, all of the pastries and baked goods sold at Crow Coffee are made in-house by Mr Taylor himself. The business caters for all dietary requirements.

The modern space offers a cool, hip place to grab a weekend coffee after a walk with your furry friend. If you are a dog lover, you will be greeted by their resident English Bulldog named Arthur.

Crow Coffee located in Crawley's High Street

Crow coffee, which was recently visited by the Archbishop of Canterbury, is helping to bring people back to the Old High Street by looking to bring music and open mic nights to Crawley. They also have a alcohol licence, which allows them to offer independent beers, wines and spirits alongside their new seasonal menu.

Crow Coffee’s new function space will be available to hire for birthdays, wedding receptions and work meetings.

Crow Coffee owners Mr Taylor and Mr Lazarev said: “The shop has been running for three years, so the beginning of April will be our third anniversary. First year was full works, open seven days a week but during Covid we had to shut down and reopen. Weekends only since then, but we are now looking forward to opening full-time from April 4, which will be three years from the date of opening.

“What we do is speciality coffee, which is slightly different from your High Street chains but we don’t see them as competitors either. We are just doing a different thing. You don’t see much what we do outside of the big towns, but we are providing it for Crawley.

Owners David Taylor and Greg Lazarev

“We’ve had people come and say they feel like they are in Brighton or London.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been different then any other parts of the country, but Crawley has been particularly hit by the Pandemic with the closure of Gatwick Airport, so it has provided a restraint which other businesses might not have faced.

“Running a small business is very joyous in many ways as it's very immediate. You know your customers, their routines, their names and their drinks. From that point it’s brilliant but it does involve a lot of hard work.

“We were open pre-Pandemic but we’ve been mostly closed for the past two years, with the exception of weekends. It hasn’t been viable to be open during the week, but we are looking to reopen full-time next week.

Arthur, the shop's mascot

“Recently we had a price increase in milk by 30%, which is a massive inflation. With coffee we expect price increases to filter through. It’s definitely having a impact and we see that it is likely to get worse.

“We are looking to re-start our evening sessions by offering cheese and wine. We will also be looking to add to that as well. Also, we are providing a meeting room, with a capacity of 20 and are looking to hire that out.

“We want to offer more events, which we would cater for as well.”