Dog Friendly Sussex: Animal rescue charity issues appeal for dog foster carers

A Sussex animal rescue is issuing an urgent appeal to dog lovers to help them care for more dogs in need by becoming volunteer foster carers.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 15th May 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 10:26 BST

The team at Dogs Trust Shoreham is facing a record number of enquiries from people wanting to hand over their dog, so more than ever they need foster carers to provide a temporary home for dogs who have nowhere else to turn.

Some of the charity’s dogs need additional TLC, such as medical or post-operative, for which a home environment can be more appropriate than a kennel environment. Similarly, very young dogs or those with additional behavioral challenges will thrive in a temporary home.

Bellah Armstrong, coordinator of the Home from Home fostering scheme at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “We are facing a crisis as our kennel space is really stretched. We need to act now to be there for as many dogs as possible.

A Sussex animal rescue is issuing an urgent appeal to dog lovers to help them care for more dogs in need by becoming volunteer foster carers.

“Fostering a dog is a wonderful opportunity for dog lovers who are currently unable to have a dog of their own. We cover the essential costs, and you will be playing the most key role, giving stability, love, and care to a dog in need as you prepare them for life in their forever home.”

Christine Williams, from Shoreham, says she has never looked back since becoming a foster carer for Dogs Trust nearly two years ago.

She said: “After our last dog passed away, we decided not to commit to another dog of our own. We are older now, but we still miss having a dog around. We decided to foster as we felt we had love and care to give.

“We have had a variety of nine different dogs from the elderly, some sadly needing palliative care, down to the youngest puppies. Each dog brings something different into your life.

“It is rewarding to see how they flourish with lots of love and care. Parting is hard whether they are going to their forever home, or come to the end of their life, but you know you have given your best and loved doing it too.”

Since the scheme was launched at Dogs Trust in 2013 almost 12,000 dogs have been cared for by foster carers.

To help reduce the waiting list of animals needing to come into Dogs Trust, the team is asking local dog lovers to get in touch and welcome a pooch into their life temporarily.

Bellah said: “We have dogs who are ready to be fostered from a few days to several months and we can be flexible. We know life can be unpredictable, so we make sure foster carers can always take a break when they need one.

“Our foster carers give our dogs valuable experience of home life, and they get to know what makes them tick; they can tell us everything from what are their favourite toys and treats to the kind of walks they enjoy to where they like to sleep. All that information gives us the best chance of ensuring our gorgeous dogs find their ideal home when the time is right.

“So, if you think you can open your heart and your home to help a dog get back on their paws, please get in touch.”

For more information, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/foster or call: 020 7837 0006.

Related topics:SussexDog Friendly SussexTLCDogs Trust