Meet Basil – an ‘enthusiastic’ and ‘fun-loving’ pooch who is looking for a home in Sussex.

The active-natured Patterdale cross loves an adventure and playing with his toys.

Dogs Trust says he especially enjoys any activity that keeps his ‘brilliant brain’ stimulated, whether that’s using his nose when participating in scent games, solving a food-puzzle, or learning new skills.

The eight-year-old is eager to find a family who have plenty of time to dedicate to his ongoing training plans, as he’ll need some additional support with his confidence, as well as support with settling into his new routine.

Building up a bond with Basil and getting to know all the intricacies of his colourful character may take some time, but his carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham say that earning his friendship will be a truly rewarding experience.

While he can be a sensitive pooch, once he knows you well, Basil is an affectionate and loyal companion who loves nothing more than spending every second by your side.

He requires adult-only people pals and will need to live with a minimum of two family members, so that there’s always someone nearby to keep him company.

His dream come true would be to lead a peaceful lifestyle, living in a home that’s situated in a quieter area. He’d also like a garden of his own.

Although he enjoys walks with familiar canine chums, Basil will need to be the only pet at home.

If you think you could offer Basil a home, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

1 . Can you give this adorable pooch a loving home? Basil Photo: Dogs Trust

2 . Can you give this adorable pooch a loving home? Basil Photo: Dogs Trust

3 . Can you give this adorable pooch a loving home? Basil Photo: Dogs Trust