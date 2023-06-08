Dog Friendly Sussex: Dog lovers urged to take part in ‘im-paw-tent' survey by Dogs Trust

Dogs Trust Shoreham is calling on Sussex dog lovers to take part in the biggest ever nationwide survey to help dogs and owners of the future.

The 2023 National Dog Survey will help the charity better-understand the UK’s estimated 13 million-strong pooch population and the part dogs play in their owners’ lives, shaping the support the charity offers to canine companions and their families.

This will be the second time the Dogs Trust has called on dog owners to provide feedback about their furry friends, after the inaugural National Dog Survey was launched two years ago.

Over 350,000 people completed the 2021 National Dog Survey, and the charity is hoping for an even bigger response this year. Following the 2021 survey, Dogs Trust has created new services to help the nation’s dog owners - including cost-of-living support, Reactive Dog Classes, and a new, free to access, Behavioural Support Line.

Staffed by specialist Behaviour Support Line Officers equipped with a range of behaviour qualifications and expertise – including animal behaviour degrees, dog behaviour accreditations, and hands-on experience.

Adel Burnett, Dogs Trust Shoreham Manager, said: “Over 350,000 people responded to our first National Dog Survey, giving us a real insight into how people care for their dogs here in the UK.

“We’ve since used all that we learnt to launch new services providing tangible support to dogs and their owners, including our Behaviour Support Line, helping them to tackle behaviour-related issues before they turn into real problems.

“What owners tell us through the National Dog Survey this year will again shape the future services provided by Dogs Trust so we can continue to support the nation’s dogs and their owners.”

“We want to build a complete picture of what dog ownership looks like today and ensure we can provide dog owners with the support they need.

“So, whether you complete it while having a cuppa, waiting for the bus, or on your lunch break, you will be making a real positive impact on the lives of dogs and humans.”

The 2023 National Dog Survey is open until June 18 and covers topics including behaviour, breed information and how people like to interact with their four-legged friends.

