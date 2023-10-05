A new enclosed dog field is set to open up in Worthing in the coming weeks.

The two-acre, secure field is located just off the A259, next to The Swallows Return, and will allow for up to four dogs to use the space at a time.

It plans to open at the end of this month (October) or at the start of November.

Away from public areas and surrounded by 6ft fencing, the paddock is designed to give dog owners peace of mind when exercising and training their pooches.

It joins 14 fields owned by family-run business Paw Paddock, which was founded in 2018 and opened its first field in Donnington, Chichester.

The paddocks are all kitted out with different types of agility equipment, including: A-frame, see-saw, podium, weaves, jumps and a bench.

There is also a water supply in each paddock, poo bags and waste bins, as well as a field shelter.

A spokesperson for Paw Paddock said: “Our paddocks are perfect for training, improving your dog’s recall, reducing chase instinct, easing any worries surrounding reactive or scared dogs, whilst still being a safe and fun space for your dog to enjoy themselves!

“We currently offer two – five acre fields in rural locations, which are easily accessible, safe to approach and completely exclusive, easing any anxieties around walking your furry friends!

“We have a tightknit team working together every single day to ensure that our paddocks are kept in the best possible condition, and to ensure that our customers are receiving the highest possible standard of customer service.”