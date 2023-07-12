NationalWorldTV
Dog Friendly Sussex: Enclosed field for dogs opens in Littlehampton

An enclosed field for dogs has opened up in Littlehampton.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 15:47 BST

Bridge Meadow Secure Dog Field, situated next to the Six Bells Pub in Lyminster Road, will enable local dog-owners to be safe in the knowledge that their pooches can play and have fun in a fully enclosed area.

Surrounded by 6ft fencing, the field has been designed especially for dogs who cannot be off-lead in public places but is ‘perfect for all dogs’.

In addition, there are obstacles and agility equipment on offer to entertain your dog, as well as fresh water and a canopy for cooling off after playing.

The team behind Bridge Meadow are couple Simon and Anna Geraghty, who also own grooming business K9 Styles in Arcade Road.

Simon said: “We have always said there isn’t enough safe places to let dogs off lead in Littlehampton so we made one, and I think it will be really good for the community.”

He added that before they ‘transformed’ the field, it was ‘completely overgrown and a bit of an eye sore’.

The three-acre field is available to hire for private use seven days a week and an hour-long slot can be booked online for £12.

For more information and to book a slot, visit: www.bridge-meadow.co.uk/

