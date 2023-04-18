Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
4 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Dog Friendly Sussex: Here's how you and your dog could get £4,000 worth of holidays together for free

A Sussex pooch could secure the job of a lifetime this year, reviewing dog-friendly holidays worth £4,000 – here’s how.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:07 BST

Applications are now open to be the Canine Critic for 2023.

Now in its sixth year, the annual Canine Critics competition has returned and it’s only getting tougher, with tens of thousands of entries vying to be top dog – could the winner be a pooch from Sussex?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year, there is a whopping £11,000 worth of cottage breaks up for grabs, and we’d love for a local dog to get its paws on the prize.

Most Popular
A Sussex pooch could secure the job of a lifetime this year, reviewing dog-friendly holidays worth £4,000 – here’s how.A Sussex pooch could secure the job of a lifetime this year, reviewing dog-friendly holidays worth £4,000 – here’s how.
A Sussex pooch could secure the job of a lifetime this year, reviewing dog-friendly holidays worth £4,000 – here’s how.

The judges for 2023 include Aneisha and Jack, founders of innovative pet food brand Scrumbles; Darcy and Darla, the 2022 Canine Critics; and Battersea’s Head of Canine Behaviour and star of ITV’s Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, Ali Taylor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ali said: “I’m delighted to be invited back on the Canine Critics judging panel for another year with Canine Cottages.

"At Battersea, we are proud to be there for every dog and cat, taking them in and caring for them regardless of their age, breed or medical condition and without judgement.

It is great to see that Canine Cottages is similarly dedicated to welcoming all dogs, no matter what breed, to their dog-friendly cottages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I’m looking forward to seeing the Canine Critics applicants for 2023 and helping to select some lucky dogs to help to review these dog-friendly holidays around the UK.”

Whilst in 2022, the competition crowned just one winner - a lovable duo called Darcy and Darla - this year there are more chances to win, with two runners-up and five randomly selected pups also receiving prizes. The grand prize winner will receive £4,000 worth of holidays and a prize bundle. The other winners will each take away £1,000 towards a cottage break. That's a total of £11,000 worth of dream holidays up for grabs!

As well as this, the winning Canine Critic will be championed across the Canine Cottages website and appear regularly on their social media channels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Full details can be found on the Canine Cottages website and you do not need to have travelled with Canine Cottages previously to apply. Previous applicants may also enter.

See here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex!

Read More
https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/dogs-for-adoption-in-sussex-these-ad...
Related topics:Canine CottagesDog Friendly Sussex