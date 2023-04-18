A Sussex pooch could secure the job of a lifetime this year, reviewing dog-friendly holidays worth £4,000 – here’s how.

Applications are now open to be the Canine Critic for 2023.

Now in its sixth year, the annual Canine Critics competition has returned and it’s only getting tougher, with tens of thousands of entries vying to be top dog – could the winner be a pooch from Sussex?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, there is a whopping £11,000 worth of cottage breaks up for grabs, and we’d love for a local dog to get its paws on the prize.

A Sussex pooch could secure the job of a lifetime this year, reviewing dog-friendly holidays worth £4,000 – here’s how.

The judges for 2023 include Aneisha and Jack, founders of innovative pet food brand Scrumbles; Darcy and Darla, the 2022 Canine Critics; and Battersea’s Head of Canine Behaviour and star of ITV’s Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, Ali Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali said: “I’m delighted to be invited back on the Canine Critics judging panel for another year with Canine Cottages.

"At Battersea, we are proud to be there for every dog and cat, taking them in and caring for them regardless of their age, breed or medical condition and without judgement.

It is great to see that Canine Cottages is similarly dedicated to welcoming all dogs, no matter what breed, to their dog-friendly cottages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m looking forward to seeing the Canine Critics applicants for 2023 and helping to select some lucky dogs to help to review these dog-friendly holidays around the UK.”

Whilst in 2022, the competition crowned just one winner - a lovable duo called Darcy and Darla - this year there are more chances to win, with two runners-up and five randomly selected pups also receiving prizes. The grand prize winner will receive £4,000 worth of holidays and a prize bundle. The other winners will each take away £1,000 towards a cottage break. That's a total of £11,000 worth of dream holidays up for grabs!

As well as this, the winning Canine Critic will be championed across the Canine Cottages website and appear regularly on their social media channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad