Dogs in Eastbourne can meet ‘Santa Paws’ next month for an adorable, festive photo opportunity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pet photo opportunities and meet and greets with Santa will take place at Beach Front Guest House, Royal Parade.

Here, your pet can experience the wonders of Santa’s Grotto for the first time – and they will receive a gift!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, organised by Friends of Eastbourne Seafront, takes place on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 from 11am to 4pm.

(Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

To book your visit, text: 07748498948 with your pet’s name, and the date and time you would like to visit.

Tickets cost £5, and Dog Friendly Eastbourne guides will be available at the event to pick up for free.