Dog Friendly Sussex: Here's how your pooch can meet Santa in Eastbourne
Pet photo opportunities and meet and greets with Santa will take place at Beach Front Guest House, Royal Parade.
Here, your pet can experience the wonders of Santa’s Grotto for the first time – and they will receive a gift!
The event, organised by Friends of Eastbourne Seafront, takes place on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 from 11am to 4pm.
To book your visit, text: 07748498948 with your pet’s name, and the date and time you would like to visit.
Tickets cost £5, and Dog Friendly Eastbourne guides will be available at the event to pick up for free.
The guide lists dog-friendly walks, cafés, pubs, restaurants and hotels, pet stores, groomers, vets, and kennels – with each business issued with a dog-friendly window sticker to ensure they are easily identifiable. It was produced thanks to funding from the VisitEastbourne Tourism Development Fund.