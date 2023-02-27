A Sussex animal rescue has chosen the owner who most resembles their pet as part of its lookalike competition.

Raystede, in Lewes, recently launched the social media competition which encouraged owners to share photos of themselves with their beloved companions for the chance to win a personalised pet portrait worth more than £100.

With a range of entries from rabbit, dog, cat and even lizard owners, guest judge and comedian Zoe Lyons had the difficult task of selecting a winner.

Keith Chilvers and his 11-year-old Chihuahua, Hunter, were announced as the winners for their remarkable resemblance. Keith has supported Raystede for many years and was excited to participate in this social media competition.

Zoe said: “The lovely people at Raystede Animal Centre first got in touch with me in May 2020 during the pandemic to judge their Grumpy Cat Competition.

"There were some gloriously moping moggies to choose from.

“Thankfully we are now through the pandemic, but I know that small animal centres and charities are still struggling so it is lovely when people come together to support them. I am delighted, therefore, to be once again given the hard task of judging this year's lookalike competition.”

“A huge well done to all that entered and there are some rather startling similarities between you and your furry friends.

“I think you are all brilliant but the top award has to go to Keith Chilvers and his wee dog.

"What smashing matching facial fur they have! Well done Keith and thanks to all that took part… you are all stars!”

