Meet Molly - the adorable pooch who is known locally as ‘the newspaper dog’.
By Megan Baker
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 15:21 BST
Sally and John Strickland, of Graydon Avenue, brought Molly home 13 years ago when she was ten-weeks-old.

While out on a walk one day, Molly ‘asked’ to carry John’s newspaper home by nudging it with her nose, and she has been entrusted with the important task every day since.

Despite being nervous around new people, she has built up a local following and is admired by drivers queuing in morning traffic.

Molly pictured carrying an edition of the Chichester Observer.Molly pictured carrying an edition of the Chichester Observer.
Sally said: “We are stopped often when walking her and asked 'is that the dog we see with the paper in the mornings?'”

Molly has a hip condition which makes it difficult to learn other tricks, though she has mastered giving her paw, ‘speaking’ when asked and giving kisses.

Sally added: "Molly knows lots of command words, when she decides to listen.

“[She] likes to approach you in her own time, but once she likes you she is very loving.”

