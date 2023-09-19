4 . Micky - 12 year old Chihuahua

Micky is another new arrival. He is a sensitive and worried dog who bonds closely to those he trusts. He is looking for a home who will support him to build his confidence and make him feel safer. Micky is worried by other dogs and will chase cats, so he is looking to be the only pet in the home. He would like an adult-only home as he is worried by children. Micky would love access to his own secure garden to relax in and explore. He would not cope living in a busy household or walking in busy environments, as he is worried by loud noises and activity. Photo: Raystede