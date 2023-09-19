A Labradoodle, Chihuahua and Border Collie are among the dogs looking for homes at this Sussex animal rescue.
These adorable dogs are currently up for adoption at Raystede in Ringmer, near Lewes.
The rescue centre has a variety of dogs of different breeds, shapes and sizes up for adoption, including a Labradoodle, Chihuahua and Border Collie
All information and photos come from Raystede.
1. Luna - five year old Border Collie
Luna is a friendly, lively dog who is generally sociable with other dogs. She could possibly live with calm older children, and is awaiting assessment with cats. Terrified of loud noises. Luna is house trained but is not used to being left alone. She is terrified of loud noises. Photo: Raystede
2. Oslo - eight month old mongrel
Oslo is a new arrival, taking time to settle in and undergoing assessment. He is a friendly youngster, a little shy initially and unsure of the world as he has not been used to being taken out and about. He is friendly with other dogs and may be able to live with older children. He will be assessed for suitability to live with cats. Photo: Raystede
3. Eddie - eight year old Springer Spaniel
Eddie was an unclaimed stray and is receiving vet care for sores on his skin and tail. He can be sensitive and but is a lively, busy spaniel who would love to use his nose to build his confidence! He doesn't show much interest in other dogs at the moment and may be able to live with older teenagers. He wouldn't cope in busy household/busy walking areas. Eddie is still settling in - more information to follow. Photo: Raystede
4. Micky - 12 year old Chihuahua
Micky is another new arrival. He is a sensitive and worried dog who bonds closely to those he trusts. He is looking for a home who will support him to build his confidence and make him feel safer. Micky is worried by other dogs and will chase cats, so he is looking to be the only pet in the home. He would like an adult-only home as he is worried by children. Micky would love access to his own secure garden to relax in and explore. He would not cope living in a busy household or walking in busy environments, as he is worried by loud noises and activity. Photo: Raystede