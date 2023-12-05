Meet Gibson – a loveable German Shepherd cross who is looking for a home.

Gibson has been described by his carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham as a friendly chap who adores the company of his favourite friends.

At three-years-old, the German Shepherd cross is hoping to find a family who could offer him a lifetime of love in return.

Gibson enjoys the fun-side of life, including joining his human pals on an adventure, or playing a game with his toys.

He turns into a giant puppy when offered a new teddy to play with and will proudly parade around with it, showing it off to everyone he passes.

While Gibson could possibly share his home with a well-suited canine companion, he can find it frustrating when walking near dogs that he can’t immediately get to, so would best be suited to quieter walking areas.

The youngest members of Gibson’s family should be in their later teens, and he would love a garden of his own at home.

If you think that you could be the ‘pawfect’ match for Gibson , or to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, head to www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

