Meet Scrappy – a cheeky and playful rescue dog who is looking for a loving home in Sussex.

The ‘terrific Terrier’ loves to keep busy and has just as much brain power as he does energy levels, Dogs Trust Shoreham said.

His perfect match would be with equally active adopters, who could keep him busy with lots of fun activities, and who have an interest in teaching their dog new skills though reward-based training.

Much more a fan of his people pals, the two-year-old pup will need to be the only pet in his new home.

He’ll also need to go for his walks in less-frequented areas and is unable to live where there are any neighbouring dogs.

A garden of his own is essential so that he can regularly enjoy an off-lead zoom about, as well as participating in as many games of fetch that his new family will play!

While he is full of fun-loving energy, Scrappy can get easily overwhelmed when there’s lots of hustle and bustle.

Dogs Trust said he’d best be suited to a quieter household, living with secondary-school aged children who are confident around lively pooches, and who could allow him some space when he is first settling into his new routine.

Once he knows you well, Scrappy will show you his affectionate side by hopping up onto your lap for a gentle fuss.

If you think you could give Scrappy a home, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.