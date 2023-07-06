Tailor-made food service, tails.com, launches ‘Fetch of The Day’ - the UK’s first beachside food experience for dogs.

‘Fetch of The Day’, launched in partnership with tails.com, has been unveiled on Brighton Beach and is providing dogs with healthy snacks while on their walks.

This comes as new research reveals almost half (49 per cent) of owners regularly catch their dog trying to eat their favourite meals when out and about during summertime activities.

The menu includes Barking Burgers, served with a sweet potato bun, which are high in fibre and packed full of essential vitamins and minerals; Seaside Salmon Cones which help keep your dog’s coat and teeth in top condition, and refreshing frozen Watermelon Bites which are perfect for a hot day.

Dr Sean McCormack, Head Vet at tails.com, said: “We’re all guilty sometimes of slipping our pups a morsel from our dinner plate, or treating them to something delicious just for being good, but too much human food can be really harmful. First, it’s often laden with fat and sugar, meaning calories galore and from our studies we’ve found that weight gain in dogs will reduce their lifespan.

“A little snack to us might be the same as half a small dog’s daily allowance - it all adds up. Some foods can cause serious harm, inflaming the pancreas or causing toxicity. So lay off the snacks if you want a healthy hound.”

This new experience also comes complete with ‘Step, Treat, Eat, Repeat’ steps so dogs of all sizes or height can get their paws on one of these limited edition items.

And it’s not just the treats that the dogs can enjoy - pups who visit Fetch of The Day can cool down on a reclining deck chair whilst they tuck into their cones, or re-hydrate in the cooling water bowl corner.

Dr. McCormack added: “At tails.com we know every dog is different, which is why we're proud to offer food and treats designed to cater to a whole range of different doggie needs.

“Fetch of the Day” provided us with the perfect opportunity to share with people on how to manage their pet’s diet moving forward, making sure they go through life happy and healthy.”

