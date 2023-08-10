BREAKING
Dog Friendly Sussex: Worthing girl, 11, attends Young Kennel Club summer camp alongside pet Labrador

An 11-year-old from Worthing has taken part in a summer camp for dog enthusiasts, alongside her canine companion.
By Megan Baker
Published 10th Aug 2023, 17:07 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST

Ellie Welch and her Labrador, Kim, kicked off their summer holidays in style with a week of activities at the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Summer Camp.

Joined by 70 other youngsters, all with a shared love of dogs, the pair took part in a week of training in canine activities, including: handling, agility, scent work, and heelwork to music.

The showground, in Oakham, Rutland, was transformed as the young dog lovers took over, having fun whilst learning skills with their pets.

A Worthing girl, 11, took part in a Young Kennel Club summer camp alongside her canine companion. Photo: YKCA Worthing girl, 11, took part in a Young Kennel Club summer camp alongside her canine companion. Photo: YKC
YKC Summer Camp offers a way for children with a passion for dogs to keep active, have fun, make new friends and take part in a wide range of training and social events.

Helen Kerfoot, YKC spokesperson, said: “We look forward to YKC Summer Camp every summer, it’s a real highlight of the year. We were delighted to welcome so many of our members, including Ellie and Kim, who enjoyed a busy and varied week of fun and games, as well as plenty of opportunities to train and compete alongside each other.

“Equipping youngsters with the knowledge and awareness of what it means to be a responsible dog owner is so important, especially at a young age and, not only does Camp offer that, but the skills, knowledge and friendships that are created here can last a lifetime and are so important at encouraging the next generation into the wonderful world of dogs.”

The programme was packed with a range of activities and evening entertainment that keeps the attendees busy from morning till night.

A typical day at the camp includes four one-hour training sessions for the children and their dogs and a selection of team time activities, with some days also including a masterclass from dog experts and quiz nights.

This year’s YKC Summer Camp took place from July 30 – August 4. For more information, visit the YKC website.

A Young Kennel Club membership is for anyone aged six – 24 years old, with or without a dog, pedigree or crossbreed. It aims to educate young people in the care and training of dogs.

