An 11-year-old from Worthing has taken part in a summer camp for dog enthusiasts, alongside her canine companion.

Ellie Welch and her Labrador, Kim, kicked off their summer holidays in style with a week of activities at the Young Kennel Club (YKC) Summer Camp.

Joined by 70 other youngsters, all with a shared love of dogs, the pair took part in a week of training in canine activities, including: handling, agility, scent work, and heelwork to music.

The showground, in Oakham, Rutland, was transformed as the young dog lovers took over, having fun whilst learning skills with their pets.

A Worthing girl, 11, took part in a Young Kennel Club summer camp alongside her canine companion. Photo: YKC

YKC Summer Camp offers a way for children with a passion for dogs to keep active, have fun, make new friends and take part in a wide range of training and social events.

Helen Kerfoot, YKC spokesperson, said: “We look forward to YKC Summer Camp every summer, it’s a real highlight of the year. We were delighted to welcome so many of our members, including Ellie and Kim, who enjoyed a busy and varied week of fun and games, as well as plenty of opportunities to train and compete alongside each other.

“Equipping youngsters with the knowledge and awareness of what it means to be a responsible dog owner is so important, especially at a young age and, not only does Camp offer that, but the skills, knowledge and friendships that are created here can last a lifetime and are so important at encouraging the next generation into the wonderful world of dogs.”

The programme was packed with a range of activities and evening entertainment that keeps the attendees busy from morning till night.

A typical day at the camp includes four one-hour training sessions for the children and their dogs and a selection of team time activities, with some days also including a masterclass from dog experts and quiz nights.

This year’s YKC Summer Camp took place from July 30 – August 4. For more information, visit the YKC website.