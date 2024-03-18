Dog grooming star triumphs in Crufts show ring

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Slobber & Chops staff Fran Ford, Emily Ponsonby-Way and Lucy Blundell, and the firm's owner Sally Keegan, set off in the early hours of the morning to be ringside when Ben and Finlay took to the showring at the NEC in Birmingham earlier this month.

And with other staff members Liam Beauchamp Jones and Cameron Simpson cheering on from back in Brighton Ben and Finlay couldn't have been more supported by the friendly team.

Respected in the grooming world, Ben ensured that Finlay was looking amazing before his big event, and the hard work paid off because he placed first of 15 Gordon setters in his category.

Ben and Finlay at Crufts 2024 - Slobber & Chops/ Animal News Agency.

Ben, who shares news about grooming and his dog showing on Instagram at @thorpe.1989 , said: "I am absolutely ecstatic. It was really a dream come true to show at Crufts but to win 1st out of 15 is a real honour.

"I first met Finlay through very dear friends of mine getting him as a puppy and them bringing to me for his first puppy groom.

"I could see from the moment I saw him he was special in his breed and our bond was instant. I took my dog Arnold to ring-craft training so invited them to come along too with Finlay.

"I handled him a few times there and we just hit it off. Now two years later a junior warrant and winning over 20 championship shows we are here winning his class in post graduate at Crufts 2024 after winning his junior class last year I never thought we would do it for a second time.

Ben and Finlay with the Slobber & Chops team - Slobber & Chops/ Animal News Agency.

"The prep work before was three hours of hand stripping to get his coat in top condition. I then bathed and conditioned him in Artero ‘Detox’ to get him clean. I added a new Artero product called ‘Cubic’ to his feathers and dried it in to help with volume. Once he was dry I did his styling and then it was off to Birmingham.

"It was amazing to have such good friends ring side for support. They all went wild when it was announced that we had won. It made the whole experience so special to have the team there."

Slobber and Chops is based in St James' Street Brighton, and owner Sally prides herself on the strong team ethic and fun working environment at the busy salon and shop.

She said: "Ensuring that our team felt connected and valued has always been my top priority. This trip presented the perfect opportunity to strengthen our bonds, enjoy each other's company, and indulge in our shared passion for dogs. With some team members having only joined us recently, and myself being relatively new to the team, I believed this experience would foster a deeper sense of camaraderie among us.

"Moreover, it was a fantastic chance to show our support for Ben, our esteemed Head Dog Groomer and Director of Operations.

"The moment the judge announced Ben and Finlay as the winners was simply exhilarating.

"We held our breath as the judge carefully scrutinised each dog in the ring. When her hand pointed towards Ben and Finlay, indicating their triumph, we couldn't contain our joy.

"The eruption of cheers and applause filled the arena as we celebrated this remarkable achievement. Witnessing the sheer delight on Finlay's owners' faces, Maggie and Miranda, added to the magic of the moment.

"It was an emotionally charged experience for all of us, and we immediately rushed to Ben to share in the jubilation, smothering him in hugs and capturing the victorious moment in photographs."

Sally took the Brighton business in February this year, and has rebranded the salon Slobber and Chops, a nod to her own dog whose nickname is Slobber Chops.

The popular salon, which was formerly known as Bone Idol is enjoying a complete refit, but will still stock the popular dog food range, and add to the offer with new lines and dog products created by local artists and makers.

Sally added: "At Slobber & Chops, our team shares a special bond that goes beyond just work.

"Our mutual love for dogs serves as a strong foundation for everything we do. We pride ourselves on the unwavering support we offer one another, whether it's lending a helping hand during grooming sessions, providing valuable insights, or simply sharing a laugh over the unique personalities of our furry clients.

"The atmosphere in our salon is always filled with laughter, reflecting the genuine care and affection we have for each other. We consider ourselves incredibly fortunate to have such a compassionate team at Slobber & Chops."

To celebrate his win Finlay, who is owned by Maggie Morgan and Miranda Ellis enjoyed a fuss and his very own steak dinner, you can follow Finlay's antics on Instagram by visiting @caradilis_skyrocket