Tula has been in the care of a Sussex charity for 980 days – could you be the person to finally give her a home?

Staff who work with the three-year-old say they’re ‘baffled’ that it has taken her this long to find someone.

Her perfect match would be with active adopters, who can embrace her enthusiastic nature, while providing her with a lifetime of fun and adventure.

As well as spending quality time with her favourite people, Tula enjoys keeping her brain busy and her body moving— whether that be when solving a food-based enrichment puzzle, sniffing about on a treat trail, roaming on a relaxing rural walk, or engaging in a game with her toys.

Tula is also ‘incredibly smart’ and has made some brilliant progress with her training recently, according to her carers.

She’s keen to find a forever family who have just as much desire to teach her as she does to learn.

Much more a fan of people, Tula is looking to live as the only pet and requires secluded walking locations to avoid seeing lots of other dogs about.

Any members of the family must be of secondary-school age or above, and she’ll need her adopters to meet her on multiple occasions before taking her home, so a home close-by to the rehoming centre would be preferred.

To apply to rehome Tula, or to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.