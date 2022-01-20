The Newhaven RNLI were requested to launch by HM Coastguard at 11:43am on Wednesday, January 19 after a Border Collie – called Max – was reported to be in the water below Hawks Brow.

The Newhaven Lifeboat was guided in by the volunteer crew with their small Inflatable to rescue the dog.

Luckily, after an 100-foot fall, the dog seemed to be uninjured.

James Johnson, Volunteer Navigator for the Newhaven crew, said: "Given the dog had fallen over 100 feet to the beach, it was astonishing to see him apparently unharmed. Max was incredibly lucky and we were relieved to return him to his owner."

The Coastguard has reminded the public to keep their dogs on a lead when walking on the coastal paths and to never attempt a self rescue.

Instead, the Coastguard said dog owners shoudl call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

