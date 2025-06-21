Dog show cancelled as heatwave hits West Sussex: ‘A difficult decision but best for the wellbeing of the dogs’

A dog show has been cancelled in West Sussex due to concerns over dogs’ wellbeing in the heatwave.

The dog show was set to take place at the Burgess Hill Summer Fayre on Sunday, June 22.

But Burgess Hill Town Council announced on Facebook on Saturday, June 21, that the show had been cancelled.

They said: “A difficult decision but best for the wellbeing of the dogs. There is still so much to come and see tomorrow – Sunday 22nd June – so please do come and see some great performances from Burnside Day Opportunities Hub and Ariel Othellos; Cindy Lou's line dancers and Walkhouse School of Dance! We cannot wait so see you!”

A dog show has been cancelled in Burgess Hill

The dog show was sponsored by Health Vets who said: “We have made the sad decision to cancel the Dog Show tomorrow at the Burgess Hill Town Council Summer Fayre. We are sorry to disappoint but we believe this is in the best interest of your beautiful dogs. Please still pop by our stand to say ‘hi’. We have lots of goodies to give away and a ‘Name the puppy’ competition.”

The fair is still taking place at St John’s Park from 11am to 3pm. Find out more at www.facebook.com/BurgessHillTownCouncil.

