Dog walking volunteers urgently needed in Worthing to help national charity The Cinnamon Trust

Welcome Team co-ordinator Sally Collins said they have an owner on the waiting list in Worthing who needs some dog walking support but there are not enough volunteers to help.

She added: "The Cinnamon Trust is the national charity whose wonderful volunteers help people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal illness by offering all kinds of free pet care.

"We are looking for dog walking volunteers to help a resident of Worthing and their delightful dog, who would love to go for a good walk.

"Many elderly or ill pet owners worry about their ability to provide proper care for their animals and start looking to rehome what may be their only companion.

"This is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together. We’ll walk the dog for a housebound owner, we’ll foster pets when owners need hospital or hospice care, and even clean out the bird cage or litter trays."

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can download the volunteer registration form at www.cinnamon.org.uk or email [email protected]

For a more in-depth chat about becoming a volunteer, call 01736 758701 during office hours, Monday to Friday, 9am 5pm.

The Cinnamon Trust aims to keep owner and pet together for as long as possible, with the help of volunteers, who offer free assistance when day-to-day care poses a problem.

Sally said: "We are unique amongst charities as we aim to relieve to the owners of any worries about their pets welfare both during and after their own lifetime.

"All volunteers help in the ways that are most appropriate to them. Teams take it in turn to visit housebound owners to take the dog for a walk, volunteers foster pets as one of their family when owners face a spell in hospital or respite care, they take pets to the vet, even clean out the budgie's cage or cats litter trays.

