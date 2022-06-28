Kitty was taken into Arundawn Dog Rescue’s care after being abandoned in such poor health she went blind in one eye and had to have it removed.

The one-year-old was left to fend for herself with glaucoma and an infection after one of her claws grew into her flesh. The fur on her front paws was so matted that her claws were enveloped by the hair and were inaccessible, and the poor condition of her coat meant she had to be placed under anaesthesia to be groomed.

A Facebook post from Arundawn Rescue, which has been shared more than 1,000 times, said: “Yes - ANOTHER dog dumped with medical problems and in an appalling state of neglect!!!

Kitty before her surgery (left) and after she was rehomed (right).

“Kitty is not even two years old. Dumped with her eye [in] a horrid mess.”

Owner Elaine Barter added: “Veterinary opinion is that this was most likely caused by trauma.”

After having surgery to remove her eye and to treat her ingrown claws, the charity said Kitty has transformed into a different dog who is ‘much happier, bolder, has eaten well and has a waggy tail!’

Many animal-lovers were evidently affected by Kitty’s story, as she received more than 80 adoption applications.

Kitty relaxing in her new home.

Now, with a new lease of life, she has been rehomed with a dog who she formed a close bond with during their time together at the rescue and is ‘loving life more and more daily’.

While Kitty has happily found her new home, the charity reminded supporters that there are ‘many, many dogs suffering neglect, abandonment and abuse’ that require the same support.