These dogs at Arundawn Rescue, located near Horsham, are all looking for loving homes.
Take a look at the pictures below – maybe one of these dogs could be the perfect pet for you?
To find out more about each of these pups, and to enquire about adopting, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Blaze - eleven month old Working Cocker Spaniel
Blaze is looking for a foster home with an understanding of the working nature of his breed. He was originally handed back to his breeder by his owner after he 'nipped', but Arundawn said it has seen 'no issues' during his time in the charity's care. He is looking for a calm, loving, and active home with at least one other dog. He cannot live with children. Photo: Arundawn
2. Briar - nine month old Shepherd
Briar was sadly abandoned and is desperately looking for a foster or forever home. He is getting bored in kennels and is overstimulated by other dogs, so he must be an only pet so he can get the attention and love he needs. He is a strong and bouncy dog who has been taught little, Arundawn said. He hasn't been tested around children and can't live with cats or small animals. Photo: Arundawn
3. Gypsy - eight years old
Gypsy is a Patterdale Terrier cross who, unfortunately, lived a 'pretty hideous life' previously, having lived with two other dogs in a shed. She has held on to many fears, including a fear of sticks, and needs a rural home without any other pets. Arundawn said she is the 'most adorable, gentle and affectionate little dog who desperately needs to find a home that fits all her needs'. She likes to be outside if it is sunny but does feel the cold, and does not usually like to be out of bed before 8am! She is a sensitive dog who loves walks and so deserves to find a loving home. Photo: Arundawn
4. Pongo - nine years old
Pongo's foster carer said she is a 'sweet and loving girl'. She loves her humans very much and is very happy to be with other dogs too, though she can be reactive on walks sometimes. She is a loyal and loving dog but is still nervous about life. Pongo's requirements include: a quiet and calm rural home, a family or person who is at home most of the time, someone with the commitment to work on her recall and grow confidence, and another resident dog for companionship. Photo: UGC