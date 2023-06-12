3 . Gypsy - eight years old

Gypsy is a Patterdale Terrier cross who, unfortunately, lived a 'pretty hideous life' previously, having lived with two other dogs in a shed. She has held on to many fears, including a fear of sticks, and needs a rural home without any other pets. Arundawn said she is the 'most adorable, gentle and affectionate little dog who desperately needs to find a home that fits all her needs'. She likes to be outside if it is sunny but does feel the cold, and does not usually like to be out of bed before 8am! She is a sensitive dog who loves walks and so deserves to find a loving home. Photo: Arundawn