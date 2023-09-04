BREAKING
Dogs for adoption and foster in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Arundawn are looking for loving homes - including Cockapoos, Staffies and Lurchers 🐶

Take a look at the dogs up for adoption at this Sussex animal rescue.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST

Are you considering welcoming a dog into your home?

These dogs at Arundawn Rescue, located near Horsham, are all looking hoping to find a special family, including a pair of Cockapoos.

To find out more about each of these pups, and to enquire about adopting, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.

All information and photos come from Arundawn.

This group of Cockapoos were sadly all dumped. One has been adopted by the person who took them in, while Rupert and Ronnie are still seeking their forever homes, or a foster home in the meantime. The rescue is looking for separate homes for the dogs as they rely 'feed from each other' which makes it 'impossible to work with them'. Arundawn added that they will be hard work until they learn to trust, due to their backgrounds, but they will soon be 'incredibly rewarding in the right home'.

1. Ronnie and Rupert - one year old Cockapoos

This group of Cockapoos were sadly all dumped. One has been adopted by the person who took them in, while Rupert and Ronnie are still seeking their forever homes, or a foster home in the meantime. The rescue is looking for separate homes for the dogs as they rely 'feed from each other' which makes it 'impossible to work with them'. Arundawn added that they will be hard work until they learn to trust, due to their backgrounds, but they will soon be 'incredibly rewarding in the right home'. Photo: Arundawn

Two puppies from a litter born at Arundawn are still available for adoption. The puppies were born five days after their mum, Peggy, was handed in to Arundawn. These typical puppies are excitable and playful and will need plenty of training and socialisation as they grow. They will also require lots of exercise. Their breed - Bull Lurcher crossbreed - means they will be highly intelligent, as well as loyal and well-behaved in the right home.

2. Bull Lurcher puppies - four months old

Two puppies from a litter born at Arundawn are still available for adoption. The puppies were born five days after their mum, Peggy, was handed in to Arundawn. These typical puppies are excitable and playful and will need plenty of training and socialisation as they grow. They will also require lots of exercise. Their breed - Bull Lurcher crossbreed - means they will be highly intelligent, as well as loyal and well-behaved in the right home. Photo: Arundawn

Snoopy was sadly found as a stray, but has been described by Arundawn as an 'excitable pocket rocket'. He loves balls and playing games, but can be 'quite full-on' with other dogs. He will need plenty of exercise and stimulation in his home, but will be 'a great fun dog' who is intelligent and loyal. The rescue is looking for someone to foster him or enquire about adoption.

3. Snoopy - three year old Dachshund cross Terrier

Snoopy was sadly found as a stray, but has been described by Arundawn as an 'excitable pocket rocket'. He loves balls and playing games, but can be 'quite full-on' with other dogs. He will need plenty of exercise and stimulation in his home, but will be 'a great fun dog' who is intelligent and loyal. The rescue is looking for someone to foster him or enquire about adoption. Photo: Arundawn

Tasha's foster carer has described her as 'an amazing little dog'. She enjoys gentle walks and is well-behaved around other dogs. She is child-friendly so would do well in a family environment, and is not food or toy possessive. She does have separation anxiety though and will need someone around most of the time until she settles. Despite being fine around dogs, she can also be indifferent to them so would be happy as the only pup at home.

4. Tasha - five year old Staffy cross Pug

Tasha's foster carer has described her as 'an amazing little dog'. She enjoys gentle walks and is well-behaved around other dogs. She is child-friendly so would do well in a family environment, and is not food or toy possessive. She does have separation anxiety though and will need someone around most of the time until she settles. Despite being fine around dogs, she can also be indifferent to them so would be happy as the only pup at home. Photo: Arundawn

