1 . Ronnie and Rupert - one year old Cockapoos

This group of Cockapoos were sadly all dumped. One has been adopted by the person who took them in, while Rupert and Ronnie are still seeking their forever homes, or a foster home in the meantime. The rescue is looking for separate homes for the dogs as they rely 'feed from each other' which makes it 'impossible to work with them'. Arundawn added that they will be hard work until they learn to trust, due to their backgrounds, but they will soon be 'incredibly rewarding in the right home'. Photo: Arundawn