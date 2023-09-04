Take a look at the dogs up for adoption at this Sussex animal rescue.
Are you considering welcoming a dog into your home?
These dogs at Arundawn Rescue, located near Horsham, are all looking hoping to find a special family, including a pair of Cockapoos.
To find out more about each of these pups, and to enquire about adopting, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Ronnie and Rupert - one year old Cockapoos
This group of Cockapoos were sadly all dumped. One has been adopted by the person who took them in, while Rupert and Ronnie are still seeking their forever homes, or a foster home in the meantime. The rescue is looking for separate homes for the dogs as they rely 'feed from each other' which makes it 'impossible to work with them'. Arundawn added that they will be hard work until they learn to trust, due to their backgrounds, but they will soon be 'incredibly rewarding in the right home'. Photo: Arundawn
2. Bull Lurcher puppies - four months old
Two puppies from a litter born at Arundawn are still available for adoption. The puppies were born five days after their mum, Peggy, was handed in to Arundawn. These typical puppies are excitable and playful and will need plenty of training and socialisation as they grow. They will also require lots of exercise. Their breed - Bull Lurcher crossbreed - means they will be highly intelligent, as well as loyal and well-behaved in the right home. Photo: Arundawn
3. Snoopy - three year old Dachshund cross Terrier
Snoopy was sadly found as a stray, but has been described by Arundawn as an 'excitable pocket rocket'. He loves balls and playing games, but can be 'quite full-on' with other dogs. He will need plenty of exercise and stimulation in his home, but will be 'a great fun dog' who is intelligent and loyal. The rescue is looking for someone to foster him or enquire about adoption. Photo: Arundawn
4. Tasha - five year old Staffy cross Pug
Tasha's foster carer has described her as 'an amazing little dog'. She enjoys gentle walks and is well-behaved around other dogs. She is child-friendly so would do well in a family environment, and is not food or toy possessive. She does have separation anxiety though and will need someone around most of the time until she settles. Despite being fine around dogs, she can also be indifferent to them so would be happy as the only pup at home. Photo: Arundawn