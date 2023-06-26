These dogs are up for adoption at a Sussex animal rescue – take a look below to see if one could be the perfect pet for you.
Are you considering welcoming a dog into your home?
These dogs at Arundawn Rescue, located near Horsham, are all looking hoping to find a special family, including a deaf and blind Pomeranian.
To find out more about each of these pups, and to enquire about adopting, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Aurora - two year old Bullmastiff
Aurora has been described by Arundawn as 'simply beautiful inside and out'. She was given away to new owners who then discovered she was pregnant and were unable to care fr her. At two years old, Arundawn said she is 'still only a baby herself' despite having had at least two litters already. She has lived with other dogs and is good with all as long as they are respectful. He is looking for a large breed/mastiff experienced home with plenty of space. She is also great around children, Arundawn said, as well as dogs and horses. Photo: Arundawn
2. Shamus - 18-month-old Lurcher
Shamus was sadly 'dumped', Arundawn said, and has recently found a foster home to spend time in until he finds a loving family. He is believed to be around 18-months-old and is a gentle and quiet boy. He is timid but is happy in the company of another dog. More information will be available as he is assessed further. Photo: Arundawn
3. Lulu - senior
Lulu, aged ten to 13, is looking for a very special home due to being both deaf and blind. At the beginning of her time in foster, Arundawn was 'not optimistic' on her quality of life. However, now she has settled she has quickly become a happy and content little girl. With the help of other dogs, she has learned to navigate her way around the house and will even ask to go out to the toilet. She is very friendly, brilliant with other calm dogs and just loves having a cuddle! She thrives on routine and must live with at least on other calm dog. She cannot live with small children. Arundawn said: "She may be old, deaf and blind but she deserves to live her days out with love!" Photo: Arundawn
4. Briar - nine month old Shepherd
Briar was sadly abandoned and is desperately looking for a foster or forever home. He is getting bored in kennels and is overstimulated by other dogs, so he must be an only pet so he can get the attention and love he needs. He is a strong and bouncy dog who has been taught little, Arundawn said. He hasn't been tested around children and can't live with cats or small animals. Photo: Arundawn