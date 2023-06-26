NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Dogs for adoption and foster in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Arundawn are looking for loving homes - including German Shepherds, Lurchers, and an Italian Greyhound 🐶

These dogs are up for adoption at a Sussex animal rescue – take a look below to see if one could be the perfect pet for you.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 16:27 BST

Are you considering welcoming a dog into your home?

These dogs at Arundawn Rescue, located near Horsham, are all looking hoping to find a special family, including a deaf and blind Pomeranian.

To find out more about each of these pups, and to enquire about adopting, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.

All information and photos come from Arundawn.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex!

Aurora has been described by Arundawn as 'simply beautiful inside and out'. She was given away to new owners who then discovered she was pregnant and were unable to care fr her. At two years old, Arundawn said she is 'still only a baby herself' despite having had at least two litters already. She has lived with other dogs and is good with all as long as they are respectful. He is looking for a large breed/mastiff experienced home with plenty of space. She is also great around children, Arundawn said, as well as dogs and horses.

1. Aurora - two year old Bullmastiff

Aurora has been described by Arundawn as 'simply beautiful inside and out'. She was given away to new owners who then discovered she was pregnant and were unable to care fr her. At two years old, Arundawn said she is 'still only a baby herself' despite having had at least two litters already. She has lived with other dogs and is good with all as long as they are respectful. He is looking for a large breed/mastiff experienced home with plenty of space. She is also great around children, Arundawn said, as well as dogs and horses. Photo: Arundawn

Shamus was sadly 'dumped', Arundawn said, and has recently found a foster home to spend time in until he finds a loving family. He is believed to be around 18-months-old and is a gentle and quiet boy. He is timid but is happy in the company of another dog. More information will be available as he is assessed further.

2. Shamus - 18-month-old Lurcher

Shamus was sadly 'dumped', Arundawn said, and has recently found a foster home to spend time in until he finds a loving family. He is believed to be around 18-months-old and is a gentle and quiet boy. He is timid but is happy in the company of another dog. More information will be available as he is assessed further. Photo: Arundawn

Lulu, aged ten to 13, is looking for a very special home due to being both deaf and blind. At the beginning of her time in foster, Arundawn was 'not optimistic' on her quality of life. However, now she has settled she has quickly become a happy and content little girl. With the help of other dogs, she has learned to navigate her way around the house and will even ask to go out to the toilet. She is very friendly, brilliant with other calm dogs and just loves having a cuddle! She thrives on routine and must live with at least on other calm dog. She cannot live with small children. Arundawn said: "She may be old, deaf and blind but she deserves to live her days out with love!"

3. Lulu - senior

Lulu, aged ten to 13, is looking for a very special home due to being both deaf and blind. At the beginning of her time in foster, Arundawn was 'not optimistic' on her quality of life. However, now she has settled she has quickly become a happy and content little girl. With the help of other dogs, she has learned to navigate her way around the house and will even ask to go out to the toilet. She is very friendly, brilliant with other calm dogs and just loves having a cuddle! She thrives on routine and must live with at least on other calm dog. She cannot live with small children. Arundawn said: "She may be old, deaf and blind but she deserves to live her days out with love!" Photo: Arundawn

Briar was sadly abandoned and is desperately looking for a foster or forever home. He is getting bored in kennels and is overstimulated by other dogs, so he must be an only pet so he can get the attention and love he needs. He is a strong and bouncy dog who has been taught little, Arundawn said. He hasn't been tested around children and can't live with cats or small animals.

4. Briar - nine month old Shepherd

Briar was sadly abandoned and is desperately looking for a foster or forever home. He is getting bored in kennels and is overstimulated by other dogs, so he must be an only pet so he can get the attention and love he needs. He is a strong and bouncy dog who has been taught little, Arundawn said. He hasn't been tested around children and can't live with cats or small animals. Photo: Arundawn

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:DogsSussexHorsham