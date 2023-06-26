3 . Lulu - senior

Lulu, aged ten to 13, is looking for a very special home due to being both deaf and blind. At the beginning of her time in foster, Arundawn was 'not optimistic' on her quality of life. However, now she has settled she has quickly become a happy and content little girl. With the help of other dogs, she has learned to navigate her way around the house and will even ask to go out to the toilet. She is very friendly, brilliant with other calm dogs and just loves having a cuddle! She thrives on routine and must live with at least on other calm dog. She cannot live with small children. Arundawn said: "She may be old, deaf and blind but she deserves to live her days out with love!" Photo: Arundawn