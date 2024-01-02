Meet Chunky and Lady – a doggy duo who are looking for a new home together.

Chunky― a Collie cross aged six, and his best pal Lady― a Boxer cross aged eight, are currently residing in the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Having grown up with one another, Lady and Chunky share a beautiful bond will be looking to continue their journey as a pair.

Their ideal home would be somewhere with a garden big enough for both to bound around and play in.

The youngest members of their family will need to be in their later teen-years, and they would like to be the only pets in their new home.

Quieter walks would be ideal when walking them as a pair so that Chunky can avoid other dogs. However, Lady would benefit from occasional walks alone, as she does enjoy socialising with other likeminded canines.

The staff who work with them say that while Lady and Chunky may appear to be a little ‘indifferent’ when first getting to know someone, it doesn’t take too long for them to build a bond after a few games of fetch.

Chunky and Lady have been described as dogs who ‘hold a big place in their hearts for their favourite humans’. Once you’ve earned their friendship, the pair will reward you with their playful and affectionate side, relishing every moment spent in your company.

Together, they are bound to bring plenty of life and joy into the family home.

To find out more about Lady and Chunky, or to read about other dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

1 . Can you give this adorable pair of pups a loving home? Lady and Chunk Photo: Dogs Trust

