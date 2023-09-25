Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Can you give 'Lovely' Lenny a a loving home?

Meet Lenny – This handsome German Shepherd cross Staffie values his human friendships and is seeking a best buddy who he can share all his favourite hobbies with.

Currently residing in a temporary foster home through Dogs Trust Shoreham’s ‘home from home scheme’, Lenny’s carers say that he’s been a joy to have around.

He is a true water-baby and is very fond of his beach walks during quieter hours, where he spends his time splashing around in the sea.

After his daily outing, Lenny makes sure he saves up enough energy for playtime, and particularly enjoys parading about the house with his favourite toy duck, showing it off to

anyone who will pay him attention.

While he is still a puppy at heart, this nine-year-old pooch has now entered his senior years and is looking to settle down into a relaxing home, where he can relish all the luxuries that retirement has to offer – a big cosy bed for snoozing on, a garden of his own to sunbathe in, and the company of his people pals.

Lenny will need to be the only pet at home and the youngest members of his family should be over the age of 17.

Ultimately, he would love to find a forever family who could take him exploring on quieter walks, and then chill out with him at home, showering him with the fuss and attention that he loves to receive.

If you are interested in adopting Lenny, or would like to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, head to www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

