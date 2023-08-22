Meet Frankie – a ‘teeny chap with tonnes of character’ who is looking for a loving home.

Cheeky and loving, yet sensitive at times, the sweet Chihuahua likes a gentle approach when it comes to making friends.

Although earning his trust may take some time, Dogs Trust Shoreham said building a bond with him will be worth the wait.

Patient adopters will be rewarded with his true, affectionate, and spirited nature.

Four-year-old Frankie is seeking a supportive family who can gradually build up his confidence, while providing him with a quieter home environment.

Equally, Frankie appreciates being taken on peaceful walks, in less-frequented areas as, once he’s feeling relaxed, the pup loves to explore.

The youngest members of his family must be in their older teens, and he will need to be the only pet in his new home.

A garden of his own is essential so that he can regularly enjoy some outdoor relaxation time.

If you think you could offer a sensitive chap a second chance at happiness, then Frankie would love to hear from you.

To begin your online application, or to find out more about the dogs available for rehoming, visit: http://www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

The charity is also appealing for people to join its specialist dog fostering scheme which supports people fleeing domestic abuse.

The Freedom Project provides temporary foster homes for dogs, enabling survivors to access safe accommodation without the fear of what may happen to their dog if they cannot take them with them.

All costs are covered by Dogs Trust, including vet bills, food, treats, grooming and bedding.

1 . 1 (2).jpg Frankie Photo: DT

2 . 4 (2).jpg Frankie Photo: DT

3 . 3 (1).jpg Frankie Photo: DT