Meet May – a happy-go-lucky dog who is looking for a loving home.

The ‘friendly fluff-ball’ entered the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham as a stray – while she undoubtedly has endured lots of change in her life, the staff who care for her say that she is ‘a brilliant dog to work with.

An enthusiastic lady, with a sweet and affectionate nature, May adores human company and will make for a fun and loving companion to her perfect match.

Dogs Trust believes May is about three-years-old, so she is still young and full of energy and would best be suited to an active home with equally ‘outdoorsy’ adopters who could keep her busy with a life full of adventure.

Not only does she love to explore, but super-smart May enjoys engaging in reward-based training.

She already knows a few of her basic commands, and has plenty of potential to learn more tricks, as well as working on some life-skills.

Recently, May has been practicing some ‘focus work’, which is beneficial for supporting with her dog interactions, as she seems to be inexperienced in this area.

While she would love for her new family to continue building up her doggy social skills, May is looking for a home as the only pet.

She can live with dog-savvy, secondary-school aged children, who could be sensible around her, while also confident around big and bouncy dogs.

To begin your online application, or to find out more about the dogs available for rehoming, visit: http://www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

1 . Dogs for adoption in Sussex: Can you give May a loving home? May. Photo: Dogs Trust

