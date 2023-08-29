At six-years-old, Maxi still has plenty of energy and loves an adventure.

His carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham said they feel he would best be suited to a home with adopters who enjoy beach walks just as much as he does, and who can build up a bond gradually, as he does have a sensitive side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once you’ve made friends with Maxi, you’ll be rewarded with a fun, playful and excitable pooch who will relish joining you in a game with his toys or chilling out in your company in equal amounts.

Maxi

His ideal home setup would be somewhere quiet and relaxing, with a garden of his own to play in and minimal visitors disturbing his peace.

Any of his people pals should be aged at least 16, as he can find children a little worrying to be around.

Maxi will need to be the only pet in his new home but is happy to have walking buddies with other canines of a calm and friendly nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, he will make for a wonderful companion to a patient and understanding family who can support him with his confidence and allow him to settle in at his own pace.

Maxi

To begin your online application for Maxi, or to find out more about the dogs available for rehoming, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

The charity is also appealing for people to join its specialist dog fostering scheme, the Freedom Project, which supports people fleeing domestic abuse.