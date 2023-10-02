Meet Jack – a ‘cheeky chap with a whole lot of character’ who is looking for a home.

The excitable two-year-old Terrier has plenty of energy and a fun-loving, curious nature to match, according to his carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

His favourite hobbies include exploring the beach, playing with squeaky toys, solving food-based enrichment puzzles, and keeping his clever brain stimulated while participating in his training.

Despite his zest-for-life, Jack does have a sensitive side, and will require some support with his confidence, as well as support with training from his new family.

Patient adopters, who could dedicate plenty of their time to Jack, while filling his life with fun and adventure, would be a perfect match for him.

Much more a fan of people than other dogs, Jack would prefer to keep himself to himself while out and about, so needs to be walked in quieter areas or at less busy times of the day.

He must be the only pet, living in an adult-only home, without any visiting children.

While he’ll prefer a gentler approach to building up a friendship, Jack’s carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham say that he’s the sweetest boy once you get to know him well and will enjoy nothing more than relaxing in your company and receiving your love and affection.

If you are interested in adopting Jack, or would like to find out more about any of the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

Dogs for adoption in Sussex Jack. Photo: Dogs Trust

