Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The eight-year-old Patterdale cross loves an adventure and playing with his toys.

He enjoys any activity that keeps his brilliant brain stimulated, whether that’s using his nose when participating in scent games, solving a food-puzzle, or learning new skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s eager to find a family who have plenty of time to dedicate to his ongoing training plans, as he’ll need some additional support with his confidence, as well as support with settling into his new routine.

Meet Basil — a fun-loving and enthusiastic dog who is looking for a loving home.

Building up a bond with Basil and getting to know all the intricacies of his colourful character may take some time, but his carers at Dogs Trust Shoreham say that earning his friendship will be a truly rewarding experience.

While he can be a sensitive pooch, once he knows you well, Basil is an affectionate and loyal companion who loves nothing more than spending every second by your side.

He requires adult-only people pals and will need to live with a minimum of two family members, so that there’s always someone nearby to keep him company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His dream come true would be to lead a peaceful lifestyle, living in a home that’s situated in a quieter area. He’d also like a garden of his own.

Although he enjoys walks with familiar canine chums, Basil will need to be the only pet at home.

If you think you could offer a dog like Basil a home, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.