Meet Tilly – a senior Staffie cross with a heart of gold who is looking for a new home.

The ‘beautiful pooch’ arrived in the care of Dogs Trust Shoreham due to the unfortunate passing of her former owner, and she has since been residing in a temporary foster home.

While Tilly is still full of fun-loving energy and has a lot of life to give, the team at Dogs Trust feel she would best be suited to a peaceful home environment, where the youngest members of her family are of secondary-school age.

A friendly lady when meeting other dogs, Tilly has been known to enjoy canine company on her walks, so she could also possibly live with a well-suited dog, dependent on how wellplaydates go at the Shoreham rehoming centre.

However, she is unsuitable to share her home with any cats, house rabbits, or guinea pigs.

Described as a ‘true people-pooch’, Tilly loves nothing more than relaxing in the company of her favourite friends.

She tends to form strong attachments to her humans and will likely become your little shadow, following you about the house, Dogs Trust said.

To begin the online application or to find out more information about other dogs available for rehoming, visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming.

A home where Tilly feels included in all aspects of her new family’s day-to-day life, receiving fusses and sofa snuggles in abundance, and joining them on daily walks to the park, would be her dream come true.

If you have plenty of love to offer, as well as a relaxing retirement home, then Tilly would love to hear from you.

