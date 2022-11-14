The sweet one-year-old is full of character but she does have a sensitive side and is particularly shy when meeting new people.

She would love to find a patient family who could give her plenty of time to build up a trusting friendship and bring out her confidence.

Adopters who are willing to put in the time to support her with this will be crucial to her progress.

Ruby, a Chihuahua Cross French Bulldog at Dogs Trust Shoreham, is looking for a home.

Once you have taken the time to get to know Ruby, her affectionate nature will soon show, and she will enjoy hopping up onto your lap to receive a gentle fuss.

The ideal home for this little lady would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, where she could relish a relaxing lifestyle and the simple luxuries of home life.

She could live in a home with older teenagers and will need to the only pet in the home.

While Ruby is a big fan of the outdoors, she’ll need to go for her walks in low dog-populated areas, while she works on building up her confidence.

She would also love a garden of her own.

Once she has settled into her new surroundings, Ruby would like lots of toys to choose from so she can let out her playful side.

Ruby would be a wonderful companion to an understanding family who can offer her plenty of their time and help her to be the best dog she can be.

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham-by-Sea, BN43 5LT.

